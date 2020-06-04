Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,974 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 183,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 234,007 shares in the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

