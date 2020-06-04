Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (LON:CKN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Clarkson to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,510 ($33.02) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 2,370 ($31.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 22.75 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,135 ($41.24). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,389.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,629.50.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 118.80 ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 116 ($1.53) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Clarkson will post 13755.8701558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,425 ($31.90), for a total value of £38,121 ($50,146.01).

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.