Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,893 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $26,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $981,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,067,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.92. 9,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,958. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $155.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

