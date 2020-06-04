Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CNX Midstream Partners were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,197 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

CNXM stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $669.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 58.78%. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0829 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

CNX Midstream Partners Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

