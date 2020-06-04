Citigroup Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $50.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at $309,564.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 495.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 70.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.