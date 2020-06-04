Citigroup Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $50.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.
GTLS stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32.
In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at $309,564.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 495.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 70.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
