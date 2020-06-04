Circassia Pharmaceuticals’ (CIR) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of CIR opened at GBX 23.80 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 29.95 ($0.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.25.

In related news, insider Michael R. D. Roller purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($60,510.39).

About Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

