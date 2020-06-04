Cinemark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 38,159 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,501% compared to the typical volume of 2,384 call options.

CNK opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.38). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at $239,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cinemark by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after buying an additional 458,951 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

