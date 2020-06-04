Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $224,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

