CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Shares of CHSCL opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $29.49.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

