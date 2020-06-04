CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $25.00 on Thursday. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.
About CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3
Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.