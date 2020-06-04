Christian Asmar Buys 1,076,453 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Christian Asmar acquired 1,076,453 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $8,041,103.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christian Asmar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Asmar acquired 371,261 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,398,346.06.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Christian Asmar acquired 154,817 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $955,220.89.

On Friday, May 22nd, Christian Asmar bought 180,200 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Christian Asmar bought 8,166 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,566.28.

On Friday, May 8th, Christian Asmar bought 46,334 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $276,613.98.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Christian Asmar bought 29,492 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $176,362.16.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $324.67 million, a PE ratio of 261.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

