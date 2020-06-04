China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Macquarie raised China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Telecom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get China Telecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHA opened at $31.22 on Thursday. China Telecom has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in China Telecom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Telecom by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in China Telecom by 773.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in China Telecom by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.