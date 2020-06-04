CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.36, approximately 10,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 34,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

CIHKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.02.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

