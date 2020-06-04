Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $547.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $549.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.