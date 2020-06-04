Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. Change Healthcare also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.18 EPS.
CHNG stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
