Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. Change Healthcare also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.18 EPS.

CHNG stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHNG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Change Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.21.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

