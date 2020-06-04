Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Change Healthcare updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.18 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-$0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 34,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.