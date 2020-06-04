Catex Token (CATT) Price Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $118,357.42 and $257.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.04451526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00054001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.