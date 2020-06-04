Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Sidoti from $176.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CASY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.36.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $166.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.57 and a 200-day moving average of $158.95. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

