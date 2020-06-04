Capital Southwest Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend by an average of 1,213.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

CSWC stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities upgraded Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 21,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $200,165.00. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,450 shares of company stock worth $399,179 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

