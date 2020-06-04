Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to $25.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBWBF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.36.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.