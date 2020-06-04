Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $53.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,416.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,145,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,876,000 after buying an additional 1,069,952 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $964,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,502,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

