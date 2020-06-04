Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

