Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) PT Lowered to $62.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

CATC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

CATC stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $294.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $359,490. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 555.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.