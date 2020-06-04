Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CALA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

CALA stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,701,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 54.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $68,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

