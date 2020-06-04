Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 157,167 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 139,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. The company primarily owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

