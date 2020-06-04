C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 271.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Shares of CHRW opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

