BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Reaches $0.0000

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 49.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange and Crex24. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $193,066.77 and approximately $2.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BUZZCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

