Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1743 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

BF/B opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.30.

BF/B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown-Forman from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Brown-Forman from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.55.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

