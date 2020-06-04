Brown-Forman Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

NYSE:BF.B opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45. Brown-Forman has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.42 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 47.29% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown-Forman will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BF.B. Morgan Stanley cut Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown-Forman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

