Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BF.A opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $68.15.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BF.A shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut Brown-Forman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

