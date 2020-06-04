Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.75 and last traded at C$44.45, approximately 30,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 72,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.93.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.46.

In related news, Director Stephen Jon Girsky purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.17 per share, with a total value of C$120,524.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$538,342.59.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

