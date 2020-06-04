Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Trading 2.8% Higher

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.02, 72,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 47,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 million and a P/E ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

In other news, Director Mark A. Caranci acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.05 per share, with a total value of C$28,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,547.14.

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

