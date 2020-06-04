Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $20.51 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 65.2% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 453,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average is $143.19. The stock has a market cap of $390.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

