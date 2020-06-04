BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Trading Up 1.7%

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07, approximately 16,594 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 61,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXBLY shares. CLSA upgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BRAMBLES LTD/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

