BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.87.

BP stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. BP has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BP will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,562,210,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,751,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $300,308,000 after purchasing an additional 558,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2,220.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

