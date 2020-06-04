Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bouygues from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bouygues from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $31.70 on Monday. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

