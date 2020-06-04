Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) PT Raised to $0.65 at Citigroup

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup to $0.65 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.65.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

BORR stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,311,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 199,379.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 604,119 shares during the last quarter.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.