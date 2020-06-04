Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) & Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Financial Contrast

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Bodycote alerts:

This table compares Bodycote and Enviro Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bodycote $972.53 million 1.23 $137.75 million N/A N/A Enviro Technologies $2.82 million 0.41 $590,000.00 N/A N/A

Bodycote has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Bodycote and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bodycote N/A N/A N/A Enviro Technologies 20.36% -126.60% 31.87%

Risk & Volatility

Bodycote has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bodycote and Enviro Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bodycote 0 2 1 0 2.33 Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bodycote beats Enviro Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services. The company also provides surface technologies, which are used to prolong the working life of components and protect from environmental factors, such as corrosion and abrasion. Its surface technologies include specialized plasma spray, high velocity oxygen fuel, and thermo-chemically formed coatings to enhance wear resistance. It serves aerospace and defense, energy, automotive, and general industrial markets. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.