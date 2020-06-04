Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE: BEI.UN) recently:
- 5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.75 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$38.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$43.00.
- 5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$28.00.
- 5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$35.00.
- 5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$51.00 to C$43.00.
- 5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.50 to C$39.00.
- 4/20/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$27.75 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2020 – Boardwalk REIT was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$34.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$52.00.
- 4/13/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$51.00 to C$35.00.
- 4/9/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BEI.UN stock opened at C$29.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1,048.21. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.57.
In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 37,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.82, for a total value of C$1,106,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,696,039.90. Also, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at C$94,080.
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.