Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE: BEI.UN) recently:

5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.75 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$38.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$43.00.

5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$28.00.

5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$35.00.

5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$51.00 to C$43.00.

5/19/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.50 to C$39.00.

4/20/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$27.75 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Boardwalk REIT was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$34.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$52.00.

4/13/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$51.00 to C$35.00.

4/9/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$29.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1,048.21. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.57.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 37,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.82, for a total value of C$1,106,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,696,039.90. Also, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at C$94,080.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.