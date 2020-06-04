Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Bluestem Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BGRP)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

About Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP)

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

