Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.43. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $215,495.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Blue Bird by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 87.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3,384.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

