BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) Plans $0.08 None Dividend

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) announced a None dividend on Friday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

Shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

About BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

