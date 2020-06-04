BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) Plans $0.08 None Dividend

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) announced a None dividend on Friday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.
Shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.
About BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd.
