BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BKN stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $16.30.
BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Company Profile
Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.