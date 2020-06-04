BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BKN stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

