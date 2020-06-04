BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,722 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

BKT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,153. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

