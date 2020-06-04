BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

