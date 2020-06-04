BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
