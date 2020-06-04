BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

BHK stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $15.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

