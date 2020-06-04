BLACKROCK 2022/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGIO)

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of BGIO opened at $8.35 on Thursday. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

In other BLACKROCK 2022/COM news, VP Jonathan Diorio bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

