Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK) Trading Up 18.2%

Black Tusk Resources Inc (CNSX:TUSK)’s stock price traded up 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 2,818,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Black Tusk Resources Company Profile (CNSX:TUSK)

Black Tusk Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Goldsmith property that consists of 11 claims covering an area of approximately 823.7 hectares located in southeastern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

