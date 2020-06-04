BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $1.89 on Monday. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

