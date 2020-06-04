Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $197.56 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $197.56 or 0.02023263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, CoinEx, YoBit and CoinBene. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $1.47 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00179286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00125387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,424,383 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gate.io, WazirX, DragonEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, CoinEx, Altcoin Trader, Cobinhood, CoinZest, CoinBene, Coinsuper, BX Thailand, Coinsquare, Huobi, Bitrue, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Bibox, Bitbns, Bitkub, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Upbit, Binance, Korbit, Bitfinex, HitBTC, BigONE, Coinbit, OKEx, Koinex, Bit-Z, Poloniex, ZB.COM, MBAex, Indodax, Kraken, FCoin, SouthXchange and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

